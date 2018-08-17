Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 121,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.