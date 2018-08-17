Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,954,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after purchasing an additional 229,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of ARE opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $3,742,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,870,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $31,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,956.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,791. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

