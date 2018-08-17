Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 140.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 33.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 702.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $351.20 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.18 and a 1-year high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,405,536 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

