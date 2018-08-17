Allied Minds’ (ALM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of ALM stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.11) on Monday. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.20 ($4.98).

In other news, insider Jill Smith purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £147,150 ($187,715.27). Also, insider Fritz Foley purchased 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £51,712.10 ($65,967.73).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

