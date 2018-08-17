Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.07). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($7.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($9.65) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,214,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

