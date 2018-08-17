Altair Engineering (ALTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $39.82 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Massimo Giuseppe Fariello sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $735,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

