Altice USA (ATUS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.19.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 133,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,359. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.50 and a beta of 0.48. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Altice USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $476,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $18,250,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 60.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.