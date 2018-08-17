AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Short Interest Update

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,786,847 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 13th total of 28,054,295 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,430,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

