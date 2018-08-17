America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Director Buys $18,205.92 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director George H. Krauss acquired 3,228 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,205.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 50,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.35. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.88 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. equities analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors LP will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

