American Equity Investment Life (AEL) vs. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: RGA) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 11.14% 12.32% 0.53% Reinsurance Group of America 13.72% 7.99% 1.17%

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Equity Investment Life and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 3 3 0 2.50 Reinsurance Group of America 1 4 3 0 2.25

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.38%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $149.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.89 billion 0.86 $174.64 million $3.16 11.73 Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.73 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.22

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life. American Equity Investment Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats American Equity Investment Life on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was founded in 1995 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

