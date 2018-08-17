American River Bankshares (AMRB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of AMRB opened at $15.60 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.20.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Ziegler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,010.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 173,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

