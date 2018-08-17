Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Buys C$148,995.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 193,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$148,995.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 205,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 86,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$75,255.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 19,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$15,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 182,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$158,775.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 36,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$32,400.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 120,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$106,800.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 38,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,420.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 26,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$28,620.00.

Shares of TSE ARG traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 279,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,760. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

