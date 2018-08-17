AmsterdamCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $64,649.00 and $181.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.