Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) fell 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.55. 5,617,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 670,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $389.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $147,766.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,745.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 79,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Amyris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 3,109.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

