Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Million

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post sales of $18.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.86 million and the highest is $19.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $13.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $70.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.38 million to $74.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $81.43 million to $92.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,756. The company has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 21.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 84.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 495,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

