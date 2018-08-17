Analysts Anticipate Nike Inc (NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $9.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.79 billion. Nike posted sales of $9.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $39.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 billion to $39.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.42 billion to $42.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $3,330,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,836,835.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,778 shares of company stock valued at $42,616,326 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,439,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $79,372,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2,820.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 9,001,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

