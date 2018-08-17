Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to announce sales of $59.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $49.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $233.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $234.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $318.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.55). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 25.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

