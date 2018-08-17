Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to report sales of $36.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.31 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $152.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.78 million to $153.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.65 million to $150.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 269,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,912. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,382,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,276,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

