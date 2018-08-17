Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.58. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 68.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,421.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $118.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

