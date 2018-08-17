Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,160. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $462,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,463.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,928 shares of company stock worth $1,809,048 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

