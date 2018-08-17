Analysts Expect Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) will announce sales of $106.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Summit Midstream Partners posted sales of $101.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $464.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $489.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $454.10 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

SMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $98,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,379.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,860 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMLP opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.24%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

