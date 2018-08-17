Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Post $4.44 EPS

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.66. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $17.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.82 to $17.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.48 to $22.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.94.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $4,002,805.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,109 shares of company stock worth $6,664,724 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after purchasing an additional 471,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 847,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after acquiring an additional 371,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

