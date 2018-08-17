Analysts Expect Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Wright Medical Group reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMGI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

WMGI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 402,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $67,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,988 shares of company stock worth $1,780,000. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 645,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

