Analysts Set Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) PT at $21.33

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTE. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Caesarstone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

