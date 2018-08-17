Analysts Set Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Target Price at $30.29

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,211. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $3,641,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21,696.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

