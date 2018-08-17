Analysts Set Greene King plc (GNK) PT at $582.78

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.78 ($7.43).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.55) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.63) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Greene King alerts:

Shares of GNK traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 481.90 ($6.15). The stock had a trading volume of 433,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($9.80).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 62.70 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Greene King had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.