Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

8/11/2018 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

8/7/2018 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.50.

8/3/2018 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2018 – NeoPhotonics was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 506.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,520 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 732,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 243,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

