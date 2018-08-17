Analyzing ASML (ASML) & SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY)

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (NASDAQ: ASML) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 1 3 8 0 2.58

ASML has a consensus target price of $207.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASML 23.86% 22.51% 13.22%

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and ASML’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.54 $324.47 million $0.66 11.86 ASML $10.23 billion 8.25 $2.39 billion $5.57 35.43

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASML beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

