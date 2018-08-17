Analyzing Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) and Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBTYA) and Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Liberty Global PLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Liberty Global PLC Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Liberty Global PLC Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,094.20 $2.03 billion N/A N/A Liberty Global PLC Class A $15.05 billion 1.36 -$2.78 billion ($2.29) -11.59

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global PLC Class A.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global PLC Class A has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Liberty Global PLC Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,284.89% 20.47% 18.04% Liberty Global PLC Class A -11.46% -27.88% -3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Liberty Global PLC Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Global PLC Class A 3 1 10 0 2.50

Liberty Global PLC Class A has a consensus target price of $40.30, suggesting a potential upside of 51.85%. Given Liberty Global PLC Class A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global PLC Class A is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C beats Liberty Global PLC Class A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

