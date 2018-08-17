AnaptysBio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 172 put options.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

ANAB stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.19 and a quick ratio of 16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.13. research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 138,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 491,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

