Appian Corp (APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $49.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.74 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Appian posted sales of $44.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $214.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.16 million to $214.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $251.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,432.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 211,430 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,357.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $3,618,565 over the last ninety days. 64.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Appian by 240.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Appian by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,528. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.30. Appian has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

