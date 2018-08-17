Applied Materials (AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $63.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 1909297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 84.5% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $233,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.