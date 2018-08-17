Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5542050328984 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AQXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.01. 159,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -13.81. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

