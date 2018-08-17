Argus Increases Wendys (WEN) Price Target to $21.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.72.

WEN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Wendys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

