Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth $210,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,754.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NYSE:AJG opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

