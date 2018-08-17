Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Aerogels earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 48.1737007109482 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Aspen Aerogels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,780. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

