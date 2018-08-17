August M. Vlak Purchases 3,800 Shares of Eastern Co (EML) Stock

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $93,024.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eastern stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.39. Eastern Co has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 136.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

