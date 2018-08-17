AutoZone (AZO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.12.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $762.74 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $499.10 and a 1 year high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.44 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 49.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

