Avid Technology (AVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

AVID stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.01. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 196.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.