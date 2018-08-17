Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €8.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($8.32).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.56) on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.