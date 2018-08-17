Bank of America Boosts Radian Group (RDN) Price Target to $23.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Radian Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 152,419 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after buying an additional 107,911 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after buying an additional 383,357 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

