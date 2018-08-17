Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.18. Bank of Nova Scotia posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,693. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.