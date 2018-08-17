Barclays PLC (BARC) Insider Purchases £7,332.10 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 3,859 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,353.36).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 182.18 ($2.32) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00.

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 236 ($3.01)) on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.84 ($2.89).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.