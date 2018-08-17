Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BGH opened at $19.55 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

