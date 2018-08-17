Barsele Minerals (BME) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) received a C$1.25 target price from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s current price.

CVE BME opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.03.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

