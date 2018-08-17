Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Geodrill Ltd (GEO)

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GEO stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$2.33.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

