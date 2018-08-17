Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 629.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

