Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (DEC) a €32.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEC. Societe Generale set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.23 ($35.49).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching €29.00 ($32.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

