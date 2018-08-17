Bertrandt (BDT) PT Set at €72.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($102.27).

BDT stock traded down €0.35 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €77.90 ($88.52). The stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €67.28 ($76.45) and a fifty-two week high of €109.60 ($124.55).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

