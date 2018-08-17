BHP Billiton (BLT) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.58) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLT. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,430 ($18.24) to GBX 1,750 ($22.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,740 ($22.20) to GBX 1,870 ($23.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,683.63 ($21.48).

BLT traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,629.40 ($20.79). 6,576,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.21).

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

